Vail Daily’s Best of the Vail Valley voting celebrates people and places we love

The Best of the Vail Valley categories cover entertainment, restaurants and bars, the outdoors, retail as well as service. The nominations period has started, with the voting taking place in September.

Special to the Daily

Nominate your favorite business now through Sept. 7

Voting goes from Sept. 12 to Sept. 22

Winners will be announced in October

The Vail Daily’s Best of the Vail Valley celebrates the people and the places that make Eagle County special. After receiving nearly 100,000 votes last year, nominations are now open for the 2020 edition of Best of the Vail Valley at http://www.vaildaily.com.

Through Sept. 7, nominate your favorite establishment or person for one of the 60-plus Best of the Vail Valley categories. The number of categories has been slimmed slightly from recent years, but there are some new ones on this list. Voting takes place Sept. 12-22, and the winners will be announced in October.

In past years, the Vail Daily has hosted a live awards ceremony inviting the top three finishers in each category — however, this year the awards will be adapted to fit with COVID-19 regulations.

From Best Burger to Best Breakfast, Best Pet Shop to Best Patio, the Best of the Vail Valley covers entertainment, restaurants and bars, the outdoors, retail as well as service. The top three winners receive gold, silver and bronze awards, in line with the valley’s heritage of World Cup ski racing.

The Best of the Vail Valley serves to promote local establishments while also providing readers the chance for their input. Winners and descriptions will be available online in October, as well as in a print magazine.

In 2019, Rocky Mountain Taco won the most medals with 12, including Best Worker’s Lunch. In 2020, Rocky Mountain Taco opened its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in Minturn. Last year, Bonfire Brewing won 11 awards, including a silver medal for Best Patio; this summer, the Eagle brewery underwent a patio expansion. Vail Brewing Co. won seven medals in 2019.

Check out the categories and nominate today at http://www.vaildaily.com.