Vail Daily’s ‘Best of Vail’ winners honored at Tuesday, Nov. 13 party in Vail

The full list of winners can be found in a pull-out section the print edition of the Vail Daily. On line, go to http://www.vaildaily.com/bestofvail .

7: Businesses were honored in five or more categories.

VAIL — The valley's best gathered at Donovan Pavilion on Tuesday, Nov. 13, for a party honoring winners of the Vail Daily's annual Best of Vail awards.

The celebration honored just about everything that readers say is good in the valley, from the best coffee to the best spot for stand-up paddleboarding.

There were 96 categories, and awards were given for first, second and third place — a total of 288 awards. But, like the Olympics, the honor is in making the podium, not the color of the medal.

There were several multiple winners across the categories. The Rose restaurant in Edwards, Almresi Vail and the Vail Brewing Co. all captured seven medals from the reader voting.

'Grateful' to be honored

At Vail Brewing, marketing director Ian Calhoun said folks there are "grateful" to be honored.

"We thought maybe we did OK" in the voting, Calhoun said. When told the brewery had captured seven medals, he said, simply, "Oh, man."

Calhoun said Vail Brewing prides itself on being a locals' hangout. Taking care of locals means that guests will find the taproom, too.

"The rest kind of takes care of itself," Calhoun said.

In Eagle, Bonfire Brewing co-owner Amanda Jessen said that business also believes in serving locals, and the community.

"A huge part of our business is community support and involvement," Jessen said. "A lot of our business decisions are community driven," and the awards are evidence of that. In fact, the annual Bonfire Block Party in Eagle earned first-place honors in the Local Summer Festival category.

At The Rose, owner-chef Bryan Redniss said the philosophy at that restaurant is to "just make a good product, to have good food, good drinks at a good price."

While a number of businesses encouraged their customers to cast votes, Redniss said The Rose sent one Facebook blast on the last day of voting.

At Almresi Vail, co-owner Alyssa Thoma said she was grateful to be honored by voters.

In an email, Thoma wrote that Almresi is dedicated to making guests feel welcome.

"We remember their names, their stories they shared with us the last time. We just want them to be happy, have a good time at Almresi and forget everything for just a short time while they are having dinner."

Like other winners, Thoma was pleasantly surprised to be a winner.

"I don't know why" voters chose her restaurant, "but we're happy that it is that way."

Vail Daily Business Editor Scott Miller can be reached at smiller@vaildaily.com and 970-748-2930.