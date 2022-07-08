 Vail Daily’s Saturday Cover Photo: Listening on the lawn | VailDaily.com
Vail Daily’s Saturday Cover Photo: Listening on the lawn

Crowds gather Friday at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater as the Bravo! Vail Music Festival welcomes The Philadelphia Orchestra along with conductor Stéphane Denève and violinist Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider.
Jon Scharfencamp/Vail Daily
