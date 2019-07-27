Vail Dance Festival twirls through opening weekend performances with the American Ballet Theatre

Devon Teuscher and Cory Stearns rehearsing "Jardin aux Lilas" for the Vail Dance Festival on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Erin Baiano | Special to the Daily

Vail Dance Festival enters its second performance of this year’s iteration with the American Ballet Theatre on Saturday, July 27. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, and tickets cost $27-$125. Here’s what you need to know before heading out to the show.

James Whiteside, one of America’s most important and popular dancers is taking on a new role as choreographer with his first work for American Ballet Theatre, a world premiere titled “New American Romance.”

Catherine Hurlin and Aran Bell, who were recently featured in the New York Times, will take on the classic “Don Quixote Act III” Pas de Deux a thrilling display of young artistry.

The American Ballet Theatre will also present Twyla Tharp’s “Sinatra Suite,” performed by Luciana Paris and Herman Cornejo, and Antony Tudor’s “Jardin Aux Lilas.”

The American Ballet Theatre’s dancers also performed in last night’s opening show. Principals Devon Teuscher and Cory Stearns did a rendition of the White Swan Pas de Deux from “Swan Lake.” Following that was Jessica Lang’s “Let Me Sing Forevermore” with rising stars Hurlin and Bell demonstrating the company’s range of repertoire.