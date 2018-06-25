Vail, Eagle County officials host ‘Hike with the Electeds’ Friday, June 29

VAIL — Members of the Vail Town Council and Eagle County Commissioners are inviting outdoor enthusiasts to join them for a series of leisurely hiking outings on Vail Mountain this summer. The hiking dates are: Friday, June 29; Thursday, July 20; and Friday, Aug. 10.

'Hike with the Electeds' is a continuation of outdoor networking events that have included ski/ride outings in the winter. Organized by Vail Town Council member Greg Moffet and Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry, the outings are a way to enjoy the outdoors and connect with community members while networking with their government counterparts outside the confines of a traditional public meeting.

To take part in the hikes, participants are asked to meet at Gondola One in Vail Village at 3 p.m. The group will then hike to Mid-Vail via the service road, then download on the gondola and meet for refreshments at Vendetta's in Vail Village. No lift ticket is required for this activity.

No RSVPs are needed to take part in the hike. Participants simply need to meet in Vail Village and assume responsibility for water and any additional hiking provisions as well as the cost of an after-hike refreshment. An intermediate hiking ability level is advised.