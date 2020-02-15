Vail, Eagle County under winter weather advisory; 6-12 inches of snow predicted

A winter storm watch is in effect for Vail and greater Eagle County; up to a foot of snow is predicted.

Screenshot from National Weather Service Grand Junction

Snow is on the way for Vail, Beaver Creek and greater Eagle County.

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction issued a winter weather advisory that will take effect from 9:00 p.m. Saturday until 8:00 a.m. Monday. During that period, snow showers are predicted to accumulate up to a foot of snow on our mountains and roadways, making for great ski conditions and complicated commutes.

Deepest powder predicted for Monday

The snow is expected to start falling late Saturday night and then last throughout Monday afternoon. Temperatures will range between the low twenties and high thirties throughout the storm period, but will then drop to single digits on Monday night, according to NWS.

The temperature drop is expected to help lighten the snow. “Monday morning or midday will likely offer the deepest powder. Temperatures will be cooling, which means that the snow should become fluffier. This is what we want – thick, dense snow first, then light, fluffy snow on top,” Joel Gratz of OpenSnow.com wrote on his blog.

There is also hope that Tuesday could offer great ski conditions. “We could see some snow continue into Tuesday, so there could be soft snow to enjoy on Tuesday as well,” Gratz added.

I-70, Vail Pass conditions will be hazardous

Expect delays on I-70, especially on Vail Pass, where “travel could be very difficult to impossible” due to blowing snow and reduced visibility, according to the NWS. Highway 24, Highway 6 and local roadways will also experience some hazardous conditions.

For those travelers who decide to brave the roads, officials advise keeping an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.