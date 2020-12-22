Vail, Eagle County under winter weather advisory; snow expected overnight

A band of heavier snow is now developing in NW CO and is expected to move south and east Tuesday night.

Screenshot from National Weather Service

Vail and greater Eagle County will be under a winter weather advisory until noon on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Junction.

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches of snow are in the local forecast, with potential for more at higher elevations. The heaviest snow is expected to fall this evening and into the late night hours, with light snow continuing through midday Wednesday.

The advisory also warns of potential for winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Tuesday evening, residents received via their cell phones a snow squall warning for the area, which was lifted at 5:45 p.m.

The weather service advises I-70 travelers to plan on slippery road conditions and to be cautious of blowing snow and reduced visibility, especially on Vail Pass.