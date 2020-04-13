Vail extends sales tax payment delay until August

With much of Vail's business shut down due to the COVID-19 virus, the town is extending until August a delay in sales tax payments.



To support local businesses during this slowdown in the economy, the Vail Town Council has authorized an extension to its sales tax relief program. The town’s sales tax division is notifying businesses that Vail sales tax collected in the months of February through June this year are now due to be paid by Aug. 20. This extension only applies to the town of Vail 4% sales tax.

The council had originally extended payments for sales taxes collected in February to be paid by April 20. However, the prolonged economic impacts of the COVID-19 virus pandemic have caused the council to make longer-term adjustments.

Businesses must still file returns by their regular due dates, but payment of the tax is deferred to August. This is intended to assist businesses with cash flow during this critical time.

A resource page containing links to business assistance from the federal government and Small Business Administration is available at http://www.vailgov.com/covid19.