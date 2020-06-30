Vail Farmers’ Market returns with in-person events starting Sunday

The Vail Farmers' Market will run through Oct. 4 this year, and virtual events will continue for those who are uncomfortable with the in-person market.

Max Phannenstiel | Daily file photo

The Vail Farmers’ Market​ and Art Show, which has operated in a virtual format for the past few weeks, now officially starts off its 20th summer season with an in-person market on Sunday, July 5.

Vendors selling local produce, food, and crafts will set up every Sunday through October 4 on East Meadow Drive in Vail. The market will have strict social distancing and safety measures in place. Attendance to the market will be on a free, ticketed basis and guests should reserve their time in advance on vailfarmersmarket.com.

Also, returning for its sixth year is the Vail Farmers’ Market ​Farm to Table Dinner Series​. These dinners showcase Vail’s most talented chefs and farmers with culinary creations made with fresh local ingredients. The series consists of dinners on ​July 10, July 21, Aug. 7 and Aug. 21​.

“Although the experience will look different this year, we are happy to once again showcase Vail’s local top chefs and farmers with the Vail Farmers’ Market and the Farm-to-Table Dinner Series,” said Angela Mueller, executive director of the Vail Farmers’ Market and Art Show. “The health and well being of our guests is our highest priority and we will have social distancing guidelines and safety measures in place. However, guests will find the same welcoming spirit at the market and dinners this year.”

Safety measures

During the Vail Farmers’ Market, guests are required to wear a mask and follow the hand sanitizing guidelines before entering vendor tents. Physical distancing at the market and the farm to table dinners is mandatory. Visit http://www.vailfarmersmarket.com for more information.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The Vail Farmers’ Market

The market opens at 10 a.m. and runs through 3 p.m. There is a designated time slot for high-risk individuals from 9:30-10:00 a.m. Entrance will require a reserved time slot with a free ticket to enter. These are available at through Eventbrite at http://www.vailfarmersmarket.com.

Some of this year’s produce vendors include: Clarks Family Orchards, Eat a Peach Organics, R Farms, Roots on the Range, and Wynn Farms. The Vail Farmers’ Market also showcases local artisans selling unique and beautiful work. Guests are also encouraged to take home food from food vendors or enjoy at one of the local parks.

Virtual Market

In addition to the live open-air market starting July 5, the market will also remain virtual all summer long to help anyone who wants to shop from the comfort of their home. Shoppers can have items shipped to their home or ready for pick up at the Virtual Market tent in town every Sunday. Shopping is available at http://www.vailfarmersmarket.com.

Farm to Table Dinners

The Vail Farmers’ Market is bringing back its Farm-to-Table Dinner Series for its sixth year. The dinners will take place on ​July 10, July 21, Aug. 7, and Aug. 21​, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on West Meadow Drive.

The kick-off dinner on July 10 will feature local Vail chefs. Each chef will cook one course of the meal that highlights produce and products from local farms and vendors from the Vail Farmers’ Market.

Tickets for each Farm to Table Dinner are $115 up to one week before the event, and then $125 week of. Tickets are available at​http://www.vailfarmersmarket.com/farm-to-table/​. ​Please reserve seats sooner than later; we have decreased the number of seats available to allow for social distancing, and the events are expected to sell out.

Visit http://www.vailfarmersmarket.com​ for more information and updates.