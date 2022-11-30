Vail Film Festival is virtual this weekend

Sit back and watch a multitude of films in the comfort of your own home when the 19th annual Vail Film Festival returns Dec. 1-4.

Unsplash photo

After a day on the slopes, head back home and get cozy while seeing some amazing films at this year’s Vail Film Festival. Consider it your own private festival since it is virtual and you can watch the movies in your pajamas while eating your favorite flavor of popcorn.

The Vail Film Festival has been going on either in person or virtually for 19 years. Founded by brothers Sean and Scott Cross, Vail Film Festival’s mission from the beginning has been to help launch the careers of aspiring filmmakers.

“We’re really proud to have showcased the early work of some incredible filmmakers, including Kat Coiro, who recently directed ‘Marry Me,’ starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, as well as Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk,’ and Disney’s ‘The Spiderwick Chronicles,’ said Sean Cross. “Another great example is Valerie Weiss, who showcased her first film with us, and has now gone on to direct many high-profile television shows, including Netflix’s ‘Outer Banks,’ CBS’ ‘Bull,’ ABC’s ‘The Rookie,’ and Fox’s ‘Monarch.’

Since 2016, the Vail Film Festival has spotlighted female filmmakers.

“The University of Southern California had published a study showing that although women made up about half of the film-going audience, women were significantly under-represented in the film industry,” Scott Cross said. “This inspired us to champion female filmmakers and focus specifically on films that are directed, written and produced by women. The last six years have seen some of the festival’s strongest film programs, and we hope to continue to shine a light on women in film for years to come.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Selecting the films is quite a process. The film program is a hybrid of films selected through a submission process and films that the Vail Film Festival selects and curates from film festivals.

“We have a great programming team who cares about filmmakers and is passionate about films, so each film is very thoughtfully selected,” Scott Cross said. “We also try to build a varied film program that hopefully keeps people engaged as they watch each film. Ultimately, like any other art form, film is subjective, but we feel this year’s film program will inspire and entertain the audience.”

This year’s film program includes:

Tribeca Film Festival Audience Award winner, “Our Father, The Devil,” written and directed by Ellie Foumbi

Slamdance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize winner, “Hannah Haha,” written and directed by Jordan Tetewsky and Joshua Pikovsky

Santa Barbara International Film Festival best film nominee, “We Burn Like This,” written and directed by Alana Waksman

Lisa Hurwitz’s acclaimed documentary, “The Automat,” with Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Mel Brooks and Colin Powell

Tribeca Film Festival Best Documentary winner, “The Cave Of Adullam,” directed by Laura Checkoway.

Passes and the full film program of narrative features, documentaries and short films can be found online at VailFilmFestival.Eventive.org . All films will be available to view at any time from noon, starting Thursday, Dec. 1 to 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. An All-Access Pass is available for $35 or you can purchase an individual film ticket for $10 for any film or short block.

The Cross brothers said they plan to bring back the in-person format of the Vail Film Festival next year.

“We are very much looking forward to an in-person event again next year, as networking and socializing are key elements of a film festival, not to mention a lot of fun,” Scott Cross said.