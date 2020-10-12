Vail Fire Department goes virtual for Fire Prevention Awareness Week

The Vail Fire Department created three videos to virtually commemorate National Fire Prevention Awareness Week.



The Vail Fire Department went virtual this year to promote National Fire Prevention Week which took place Oct. 4-10.

Unable to host the annual open house format at the West Vail Fire Station or do their regular classroom visits due to the pandemic, firefighters were featured in safety videos to emphasize this year’s theme, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.”

Three videos were created, one to appeal to preschool and kindergarten age children and slightly differentiated videos to demonstrate age-appropriate kitchen safety for elementary school students. The videos have been distributed to both preschool and elementary school classrooms to view at their convenience. The videos are also being featured on the department’s social media channels.

The video for younger children focuses on showing the firefighters in their gear, so their presence is a friendly and familiar sight should the child ever experience an emergency situation. The videos for elementary school age children include tips on how to extinguish a small stove fire as well as staying focused and alert while cooking.

Click here to watch The Meet a Firefighter! video.

Click here to watch the Cooking Up Fire Safety video.

Vail Fire Chief Mark Novak says he hopes the open house format will return next year. Past activities have included activities for guests of all ages including station tours, equipment displays, kids’ obstacle course and more.

“Although COVID prevention dictated that we could not conduct in-person public education activities, it was important to acknowledge that injuries and hostile fires continue to occur during the pandemic,” said Novak. “Developing pre-recorded public safety messages allows us to achieve the goals of maintaining our connection with the community and mitigating risks associated with kitchen fires”.

Fire Prevention Week was established to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire, the 1871 blaze that killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures and burned more than 2,000 acres. The fire began Oct. 8 and continued into and did most of its damage on Oct. 9, 1871.

For more information, call Novak, 970-477-3474 or email mnovak@vailgov.com.