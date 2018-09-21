Vail Fire Department hosts Tuesday, Sept. 25, event for wildfire planning

VAIL — The Vail Fire Department invites community members to attend an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at the West Vail Fire Station to help with the planning process as the department develops a Community Wildfire Protection Plan. The plan will include an assessment of strategies that will be used to prioritize future wildfire mitigation efforts. Residential and commercial property owners as well as other community members are encouraged to attend the gathering.

Not immune

With recent wildfires in the region, Vail Fire Chief Mark Novak says the increased awareness from community members has been helpful in recognizing that Vail is not immune to wildfire and there are ways to improve community safety.

During the open house, an overview of the Community Wildfire Protection Plan process will be given beginning at 5 p.m., which will be followed by an opportunity for community members to meet with representatives from various wildland fire-related agencies including Vail Fire, U.S. Forest Service, Eagle County Wildfire Mitigation and Vail Police.

Components of the Community Wildfire Protection Plan will:

• Assess Vail's wildfire risk.

Recommended Stories For You

• Outline future mitigation and preparedness activities.

• Establish priorities for future mitigation activities.

• Provide recommendations on strategies to reduce structural ignitability.

• Discuss ways to improve wildfire response and recovery.

Once public input has been collected, a draft plan will be presented to the State Forester and Vail Town Council for further review, modification and eventual adoption. For more information, contact Paul Cada, wildland program administrator, at pcada@vailgov.com or 970-477-3475.