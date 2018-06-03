Vail Fire Dept. to offer curbside chipping services starting on Tuesday, June 5

VAIL — Vail Fire and Emergency Services will provide a free curbside chipping service to assist property owners with creating defensible space on private property. The service will be available beginning Tuesday, June 5 and will extend to Oct. 11.

The service includes chipping for branches, logs and small trees up to 15 inches in diameter. Slash must be stacked neatly in piles no larger than five by five by five feet per pile. Property owners are not limited to the number of piles they can have chipped. Slash pickup will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the summer.

Vail Fire encourages all property owners to take appropriate measures including creating and maintaining defensible space to protect their homes from wildfire. Announcement of Vail's chipping service coincides with the return of the six-person seasonal wildland fire crew that will assist with fuels reduction and forest health projects throughout the town.

To arrange for curbside slash pick up or to speak with a wildfire expert about reducing wildfire hazards, call the Vail Fire Wildfire Division Hotline, 970-477-3509.