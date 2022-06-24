Vail Fire to help property owners create defensible space

Vail Fire and Emergency Services is excited to announce its newest outreach program to help community members reduce wildfire risk around their homes. The Vail Wildfire Community Workday program is designed to aid property owners with some of the hardest work needed to implement defensible space around the property.

Through the Community Workday Program, each property will be eligible for up to 30 minutes of free labor from Vail Fire to help build and maintain defensible space around the property. Department members will be available to help prune trees and shrubs, remove flammable vegetation and help drag the material to the curb for pickup.

Vail Fire is planning four community workdays in 2022. Crews will be in Intermountain, Matterhorn and Highland Meadows neighborhoods on July 2; the East Vail neighborhoods on July 17; the Katsos Ranch and Booth Creek neighborhoods on Aug. 6; and the Chamonix, Buffehr Creek, Lions Ridge and Sandstone/Potato Patch neighborhoods on Aug. 21. Workdays will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on each of the days. Crews will be roving throughout each work area and are available to be flagged down for assistance. The work can also be pre-scheduled by calling the Vail Fire Chipping Hotline at 970-477-3509.

Program coordinator Paul Cada notes, “Every property in Vail is at risk for wildfire, especially as our summers continue to get warmer and drier. Designing and maintaining landscaping that resists ignition from wildfire, especially in the first five feet around the building is one of the most critical steps to protect your property.”

Cada says the Community Workdays are another great tool for property owners to reduce their wildfire risk. Vail Fire also encourages community members to take part in the free curbside chipping program and the Fire Free Five Community Assistance Program which offers funding to help offset the cost of tree removal and other wildfire mitigation activities. Details are available at http://www.vailgov.com/wildfire.

For more information about the Community Workdays, contact Cada at 970-477-3475 or email pcada@vailgov.com .