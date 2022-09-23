Vail Fire to host open house Oct. 1 for National Fire Prevention Week

Vail Fire and Emergency Services will host an open house on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the West Vail Fire House in honor of National Fire Prevention Week

Vail Fire and Emergency Services is inviting community members to stop by the West Vail Fire Station for an open house on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The family-friendly event will include activities for guests of all ages including equipment displays and a kids’ obstacle course in recognition of National Fire Prevention Week. Activities will also include fire safety information on smoke alarms, exit drills and carbon monoxide alarms presented by the Fire Prevention Division. Free hot dogs and chips will be served as well.

National Fire Prevention Week will take place from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15 and this year’s theme is: “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” The national campaign encourages everyone to create a home escape plan and practice it.

“Planning and practicing a home escape route is important since you typically have only one to two minutes to escape from a fire in the home,” said Vail Fire Chief Mark Novak.

The open house at the West Vail Fire Station and related school visits throughout the week by representatives from Vail Fire will educate students on the importance of creating a home escape plan and practicing fire drills with family members. During the sessions, firefighters will be teaching children about closing doors to slow the spread of smoke, flames and heat. Students will also learn about staying outside of a building and not going back inside to retrieve belongings.

This is the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, which was established to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire, the tragic 1871 blaze that killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures and burned more than 2,000 acres. The fire began on Oct. 8 and continued into and did most of its damage on Oct. 9, 1871.

For more information about fire prevention, visit NFPA.org or contact Fire Marshal Ryan Ocepek at 970-477-3536 or at rocepek@vailgov.com .