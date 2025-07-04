At Vail’s Fourth of July parade, old traditions and new partnerships flourish

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Crowds enjoy the Vail America Days annual Independence Day parade Friday in Vail.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Parade winners Best float - Vail Resorts Best motorized float — Vail Valley Jeep club Best youth float — Alpine Art Best marching band — CSU Select Most original - Minturn Golf Cart Alliance Best non profit - Buddy Warner (1st), Squash Blossom (2nd), Horse Rescue (3rd) Best environmental float - Mechanical Express Best merchant - Sunshine Massage

Cold and cloudy conditions gave way to perfect parade weather Friday as thousands gathered in Vail for the annual Vail America Days Independence Day parade.

Dozens of floats wound their way through the streets of Vail, where crowds gathered from Golden Peak to Lionshead to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.

For seasoned parade participants like Ted Tanis of Mechanical Express Plumbing and Heating — winner of this year’s best environmental float — it was business as usual.

“I rotate through a smiley face, a tangerine, a cat and a bunny,” Tanis said of his miniature hot air balloon, always a crowd favorite in Vail. “This year we went with the smile.”

Canine Companions, now celebrating 50 years, has a vibrant volunteer chapter in Eagle County and has been part of the Vail America Days parade for 16 years. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

But for new parade participants like Squash Blossom and Roundup River Ranch, it was a chance for two longtime Eagle County institutions to forge a partnership. Squash Blossom owner Hilary Magner and Roundup River Ranch CEO Sarah Johnson said they’ve always wanted to participate in the parade, and finally pulled it off this year.

“Last year we were sitting next to each other at the parade, and we just were like, ‘Why don’t we do this?'” Magner said. “Let’s try to get more awareness out about Roundup River Ranch, because a lot of people don’t know about their mission, so why not partner with a store that’s been in Vail since the ’70s, and collaborate?”

Roundup River Ranch, which provides extraordinary camp experiences for children with life-altering diagnoses, repurposed the trailer that it uses to transport kids to its horseback riding facility for its float. Squash Blossom gave out custom koozies and tote bags.

Squash Blossom and Roundup River Ranch won second place for best nonprofit float, alongside the Buddy Werner League ski racing program, which was first place in the nonprofit category. The Buddy Werner float was also the result of a collaboration with another local business — to house its ski hill-themed float, the ski racing league called in the assistance of Mountain Recovery, stars of the Weather Channel program “Rocky Mountain Wreckers.”

Crowds enjoy the Vail America Days annual Independence Day parade on Friday in Vail. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Lots of businesses used the opportunity to brand their companies in unique ways. Mathieu Lesperance with the Vail branch of Invited Home property management said his office brainstormed for weeks to settle on its “guardians of the home” theme.

The team dressed in superhero costumes like Superman and Wonder Woman.

“Our employees think we’re doing this just so their boss can dress up as Spiderman,” Lesperance said.

One of the most classic Vail exhibits was the Ford Presidential Scholarship Fund, which was started in Vail in 1977. Gerry Lopez, an administrator with the fund, stopped to take a picture with a 1976 Chevrolet Impala in front of the Vail home of Dick Bass, where Ford planned his 1976 re-election campaign .

The Vail Resorts float won the best overall category at the Vail America Days parade on Friday. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

The final parade act to close the show has a different connection to the White House. The Vail Precision Lawn Chair Demo Team, which performed at Bill Clinton’s presidential inauguration in 1993, put on their signature act, captivating crowds by using lawn chairs in a drill sergeant routine. It was their 41st anniversary of performing at the Vail Independence Day parade.

And in a tradition within a tradition, former state Sen. Kerry Donovan drenched Lawn Chair Demo Team member Jim Swanson with a pitcher of water as he made the turn toward the home stretch of the parade route through Lionshead.

“Every year she does it,” Swanson said with a laugh. “As soon as I get in front of Bart and Yeti’s, I know it’s coming.”