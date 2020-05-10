Vail Golf Club announces it will open for 2020 on May 15

The Vail Golf Club opens for the season on May 15.

The Vail Recreation District has announced the reopening of the Vail Golf Club on May 15.

The Vail Golf Club will be open seven days a week for pass holder and guest play. Play will be limited to Eagle County residents only. Season passes and punch cards are available for purchase online at vailrec.com/register.

Thanks to local residents who followed stay-at-home orders and have been practicing social distancing, new health orders were released recently that began to relax certain restrictions on businesses and programs. In response, the Vail Recreation District has been working closely with Eagle County Public Health on how to safely and responsibly open the Vail Golf Club for the summer.

To do so, Vail Golf Club staff will implement a number of new policies and procedures to protect guests and employees.

Golf has been defined as a low-risk recreation type, and therefore the Vail Golf Club plans to open May 15, depending on the weather, with modified rules and all social distancing guidelines in place. The Grill on the Gore restaurant will remain closed for now. The starter house will be available for grab-and-go food and drink.

During the early season, and until restrictions are relaxed, play will be available to Eagle County residents only and tee times must be booked in advance online. No walk-up play will be allowed. Carts will be available with a limit of one person per cart unless both players are from the same household. Guests must practice social distancing or they will be denied access to the course.

Guests will be required to wear cloth face coverings when entering the golf shop, and all golfers will be asked to arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to their tee time and leave the property immediately following play. There will not be water coolers on the course. There will be a modified cup for players, so the flag stick will not be touched. As Eagle County Health guidelines continue to evolve, so will the rules and procedures.

“We are excited to be able to open the golf course in May,” Director of Golf Alice Plain said. “We currently have quite a bit of snow on the course, but warm temperatures (in the coming days) will help the turf start growing. We have many of our greens covered right now to help the soil temperatures rise and spur more growth in the turf.”

The Vail Recreation District is also offering a discount on unlimited season passes this year. “We wanted to give our Eagle County residents an opportunity to play golf as much as possible at an even more affordable price,” Plain said. “Thank you for your patience as we navigate our new golf world.”

Season passes are now on sale and may be purchased online at http://www.vailrec.com/register. Once purchased, please fill out the pass application, and email to aplain@vailrec.com or fax to 970-479-2197. For updated golf information and to reserve tee times, go to http://www.vailgolf.com.

For more information, go to http://www.vailrec.com.