Vail Golf Club offers special rates through July 20

Experience Vail from the fairways of the Vail Golf Club, which is the valley's oldest golf club situated at the base of the grand Gore Range in the White River National Forest.

"It's all about the Gore Range," said Alice Plain, director of golf for the Vail Golf Club. "The views are just amazing from all the holes that you play and don't forget, your golf ball also goes about 10 percent further at this altitude."

The Gore Creek runs right through the course. The fairways are tree-lined and generally flat but numerous greenside and fairway bunkers, as well as beaver ponds, will test a golfer's accuracy.

"I think people really enjoy the playability of the course. We have five sets of tees so you can pick where you want to tee off from. It's great for families and groups of players of various ability levels," said Plain.

The course continues to be thought of by many as one of the best in the Vail Valley. "We do have quite a following, including Ben Krueger, who helped build the golf course in the 1960s. He comes out and plays here all the time. We have so many locals who have played her for 30 or 40 years and they just love it. It's their home course," Plain said.

For those who want to get a little more exercise during their round, the Vail Golf Club is set up nicely for walkers or for those using a push cart. "People love our golf bikes, too," Plain said.

Recommended Stories For You

The Vail Golf Club is currently offering customer appreciation rates. From now until July 20 it's just $79 for 18 holes with a cart. They'll also be giving each golfer a voucher for a soft drink or a free beer for those over 21 years of age at the Grill on the Gore restaurant after their round to show their appreciation.

"It's just such a great way, especially in this day and age, to spend time away from devices and electronics," Plain said. "It's really just a very large park where you're walking with your friends or family and can enjoy the environment and the mountains."

For more information about the Vail Golf Club and the Grill on the Gore, please visit http://www.vail.golf.