Vail, greater Eagle County traffic alerts on busy Saturday following snowstorm

VIDEO: Intense snowstorm in Vail, On the Hill with John LaConte Vail Daily reporter John LaConte delivers a conditions report while snowboarding through extreme weather on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

Vendetta’s is more than pizza If you think Vendetta's is just about slices of pizza, think again.

VIDEO: Blizzard hits Vail, On the Hill with John LaConte for Jan. 13, 2020 Vail Daily reporter John LaConte visits Whiskey Jack near the top of Vail Mountain where blizzard conditions have closed the back bowls.

Sanitize gear with A Good Sport Co. Ever think of how many germs live in your boots, gloves and other porous pieces of equipment? Here's a suggestion on how to sanitize your gear.