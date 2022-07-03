Vail Gymnastics summer camps bring in decorated coaches

Vail Gymnastics will host two summer camps July 11-15 and August 8-12.

Vail Gymnastics/Courtesy photo

2004 Olympic all-around gold medalist Carly Patterson hasn’t been confirmed as a guest coach at either of Vail Gymnastic’s upcoming competitive camps. Yet.

“I wish! I have tried,” joked program director Julie Cotter, who has worked since 2015 on bringing top-notch guest coaches to her summer camps. Two competitive camps — July 11-15 and Aug. 8-12 — will provide athletes ages 6 and up (USAG, Excel and Cara) the opportunity to “focus on training new skills and preparing for the upcoming competitive season.”

Tani Blount, Patterson’s coach through her level 10 years, where she won a national title before moving onto the Olympic stage, has been a visiting instructor at Cotter’s camp for five years.

“She’s a pretty decorated coach,” said Cotter, who was also mentored by Blount.

She was planning on making a sixth return in July, but will be unable to attend because of a recent health issue. Stepping in will be Rylie Mundell from the University of Denver’s gymnastics team. Still, on the hierarchy of guest instructors, Vail Gymnastics strives for perfect 10s.

Tani Blount has coached gymnastics for over 30 years. She worked with 2004 Olympic gold medalist Carly Patterson.

Vail Gymnastics/Courtesy photo

Entering her eighth summer at the helm of Vail Gymnastics, Cotter is pleased with her club’s growth in summer offerings.

“We have some really advanced gymnastics — all the way through level 10 that attend,” she said.

“We figured it is a destination area, so why not try to create camps where we bring in coaches from all over the country and then try to attract kids from all over the country,” she said, recalling her own extensive gymnastics upbringing, which included clinicians routinely being brought in nationwide. She also pointed to Woodward and International Gymnastics Camp (IGC) as models.

“They bring in Olympians and former NCAA coaches. So, the idea kind of came in from that.”

Fernie Urbina will join one of the Vail Gymnastics summer camps this year. Urbina is from the Texas Elite Gymnastics Acadamy (TEGA) in Lubbock, TX.

Vail Gymnastics/Courtesy photo

Cotter has brought in athletes from the University of Georgia in the past. This year, athletes will enjoy tutelage from 5-6 coaches at each of the camps.

“Which gives them a lot of attention,” Cotter said. “During the year, they usually have the same coach. So, during the summer they get to have a new voice and a new approach and they can do that skill-learning at a faster pace.”

Athletes are broken into groups based on levels, with a 1-2-level range in each group. Cotter’s highest performing athletes this past season were in the 7, 8 and 9 levels. Group warm-ups and inter-level contests are part of the camp as intensive event training.

“Depending on the theme, we try to make the week fun so it’s not just about gymnastics but it’s about achievement,” Cotter said. The first camp of the season was “Color Wars,” with “Mystery Week” and “Beach Week” following suit.

The primary draw, however, is the instruction.

“For us, it’s definitely about quality over quantity,” explained Cotter, noting that her numbers have still tripled since 2015.

“We just want quality coaching. That’s why we bring the coaches in. We want the kids to get the best experience, where maybe if they can’t travel to a camp like IGC (International Gymnastics Camp) or Flip Fest, that we can kind of bring that coaching style to them, regardless of the number.”

Another pull, at least for the families routinely visiting from Washington D.C., New York, Tennessee, Texas and California, is the incredible opportunity to come to a beautiful summer location for a week. One Tennessee-based athlete’s family planned their family vacation in Vail over Cotter’s July camp.

“It’s cool to think that we bring out some really high-level coaches so these kids have an opportunity to be in a destination area and feel like it’s a destination camp,” said Cotter, who noted that the exposure is good for area athletes, too.

“It brings in a lot of new gymnastics for them, too,” she said.

“They make friends and they get to see the different talent across the country. It’s just kind of a cool experience for everybody.”

Cotter is eager to spread the news to athletes up and down valley, as well as over the pass, of the opportunity in their backyard.

“There are people out there that are competing in gymnastics but don’t really know what we’re doing in the valley,” she said, adding that it isn’t a requirement to be a Vail Gymnastics member to attend the camps.

“Not having to travel outside of the state to bring some of the top coaches to Vail and to be able to experience that — the learning experience and the people coming to camp — it’s just a cool experience for everybody.”