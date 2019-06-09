Vail has tips for e-bike users on paved recreation paths

Vail’s kick-off to the summer season is here and that means more activity on the recreation trails throughout town. This includes use of electric-assisted bikes and authorized group Segway tours.

Town regulations allow class 1 and class 2 e-bikes and guided Segway tours on the paved recreation trails in Vail. The motors of e-bikes are not to be engaged in the following areas: children’s playgrounds, turf areas, the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens and Vail Nature Center in Ford Park, as well as sidewalks that are not part of a designated bike or paved pedestrian path. For additional details, visit the town’s website at vailgov.com to view a map of authorized locations. Class 1 and 2 e-bikes are those with a maximum assistance speed of 20 mph.

Vail’s recreation path system includes over 15 miles of paved, multi-use paths with connections to numerous soft surface hiking and mountain biking trails. In addition, Vail’s Gore Valley Trail connects to the Vail Pass Trail into Summit County to the east and to the Eagle Valley Trail towards Glenwood Springs to the west.

Outside the town boundaries, e-bikes are not permitted on Vail Mountain or any other U.S. Forest Service lands that are not otherwise designated motorized routes, including the Vail Pass Recreation Trail. E-bikes are permitted on the Eagle Valley Trail west of Dowd Junction as designated.

For questions, contact Gregg Barrie in the Vail Public Works Department, 970-479-2337.