Vail Health announces three new board members

On Monday morning, Vail Health announced the addition of Dr. Thomas Gorrie, Bratzo Horruitiner and Linda Pancratz to its Board of Directors, which has five outgoing members reaching their term limits including Dick Cleveland, Chris Jarnot, Art Kelton, Jeff Shroll and Sally Veitch.

“We are extremely grateful for the efforts and contributions of Dick, Chris, Art, Jeff and Sally,” said Eric Affeldt, chairman of the Vail Health Board of Directors, in a news release. “For many years, they helped shape Vail Health and have contributed to its progress toward increasing quality healthcare and more affordable access.”

Dr. Thomas Gorrie

Gorrie is presently a senior global business adviser to numerous organizations and has extensive worldwide health care experience. He retired in 2008 from Johnson & Johnson after 35 years where he held a variety of senior positions and was a corporate officer.

Over the years, Gorrie has served on numerous boards including the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Board, where he was chair; the Duke University Board, the Duke University Health System Board, where he was chair; Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore; Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, non-executive director of the Board of the British Standard Institute in the United Kingdom and trustee and chair of the Hun School of Princeton. He also served as a senior adviser to the United States Chamber of Commerce.

Gorrie and his wife, Meg, have lived in the Eagle River Valley since 2009.

Bratzo Horruitiner

Bratzo Horruitiner has more than 19 years of experience in youth development, sports coaching and youth-centered program design, management and direction. Horruitiner is currently the executive director at My Future Pathways, and during his career, he has led the development and implementation of various programs in the Vail Valley, including a role with YouthPower365, where he worked with martial arts for anti-bullying, mentoring, scholarship program, academic and summer soccer programs (Copa) and, most recently, the creation of a youth center in Edwards and a new youth-centered nonprofit serving local LatinX.

Originally from Peru, Horruitiner has lived in the Eagle River Valley for 20 years, and his wife, Michelle Dibos, is the community engagement director for Eagle Valley Behavioral Health, an outreach of Vail Health.

Linda Pancratz

Linda Pancratz is currently chair and CEO of Mountain Capital LLC and has served on a variety of corporate and nonprofit boards. She has a wealth of international business and corporate governance experience. She retired as chair of the board and CEO of TDL Infomedia Limited in the United Kingdom. Prior to moving to the UK, she held a number of senior management positions at US West, a global media and communications company.

Pancratz currently serves on the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation Board of Trustees, is vice chair of the University of North Dakota’s Center for Innovation Foundation, serves on the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation Board of Directors and is president of their Family Foundation. Over the years, she has served on many nonprofit boards ranging from the Vail Mountain School, Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest to the UND Alumni Association and Foundation Board of Directors, chairing the UND Foundation Board and co-chairing the national campaign.

Pancratz has lived in the Eagle River Valley since 2007.

“As we look toward the future, we firmly believe that Tom, Bratzo and Linda will help the Vail Health Board and its management team with carrying out its mission and honoring its commitment to the Eagle River Valley and the communities Vail Health serves,” Affeldt said. “We have entered a new era in healthcare and are glad to increase the expertise and diversity of our board through these additions.”

For more information about Vail Health, visit http://www.vailhealth.org.