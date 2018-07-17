Vail Health CEO: Thanks for supporting Sonnenalp Breast Center and its cancer patients (letter)

The 20th annual Scramble Against Cancer golf tournament and special dinner, which took place on Monday, July 9, was a big success, raising significant funds with net proceeds benefiting the Sonnenalp Breast Center.

Many thanks to everyone involved in supporting Vail Health's breast center. I am especially grateful to Rosana and Johannes Faessler for their kind and generous efforts on behalf of women and their families in our community.

Forty-eight teams competed in the Scramble at the Sonnenalp Golf Club in Singletree. It was a beautiful Colorado summer day. That evening, over 425 guests attended a special dinner at Sonnenalp's Harvest. With incredible food and Sonnenalp's famous Dessert Room, everyone enjoyed a wonderful evening for a great cause.

Special thanks to Rosana, whose vision to bring high-quality breast screening and cancer treatment to our community was realized through the opening of Sonnenalp Breast Center in 2002. Since then, Rosana continues to support the breast center, ensuring patients can pursue breast health without leaving the mountains.

Additional thanks to Diversified Radiology, Encore Electric, RA Nelson, Alpine Bank, East West Resorts, Edringer Weissbrau , FirstBank, Jackson Building Co., Maximum Comfort Pool & Spa, Pepi Sports, Stevinson Lexus, Sysco, Vail Daily and all the hardworking Sonnenalp employees and volunteers.

I am continually impressed with what a group of caring and dedicated individuals can accomplish. On behalf of Vail Health and our Sonnenalp Breast Center, thank you again!

Doris Kirchner

President and CEO, Vail Health