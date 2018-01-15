Vail Health earns 2018 Women’s Choice Award for obstetrics

VAIL — Vail Health was recently acknowledged as one of America's Best Hospitals for Obstetrics by the Women's Choice Award for the second year in a row. The award signifies that Vail Health is in the top 10 percent of U.S. hospitals offering obstetrics.

"Bringing babies into the world is one of the most joyful things we do at Vail Health," said Vail Health President and CEO Doris Kirchner. "We take great pride in making the birthing experience meet each family's unique expectations. This award reaffirms the exceptional care our Family Birth Center provides for women, babies and families in our community."

The Women's Choice Award for America's Best Hospitals identifies the nation's best hospitals based on criteria that include patient satisfaction, relevant clinical performance and appropriate accreditations. The top 10 percent of hospitals are recognized, supporting the Women's Choice Award's mission to connect women to the best health care.

According to the Women's Choice Award's website, "Being named and recognized as a hospital of choice among women is an honorable achievement, as it represents the strongest and most important consumer message in today's health care marketplace. Considering that women account for 90 percent of all health care decisions for her and her family, being a hospital of choice women trust is commendable."

Last year, 412 babies were born at Vail Health. In addition to offering labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum services, Vail Health's Level II Nursery provides care for babies born after 32 weeks gestation and those who need close watching or extra help after birth. The nursery staff includes registered nurses who are specially trained in Level II care and neonatal nurse practitioners.

With a family-centered approach, the staff promotes minimal family separation, skin-to-skin and breastfeeding initiation in a calm, personalized atmosphere. In addition, the Family Birth Center offers a variety of maternity and baby care classes. The operating suite is dedicated to meeting the special needs of obstetrical surgery, and Vail Health's unique approach to Cesarean births promotes a family-centered experience.

"This award is reflective of the collaboration amongst our physicians and nursing staff," said Dr. Pamela Bock, medical director of the Family Birth Center at Vail Health and an obstetrician/gynecologist at Colorado Mountain Medical. "Each delivery requires a team effort, and the team at Vail Health is outstanding."