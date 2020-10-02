Vail Health earns honors for its patient care in several departments

Vail Health has been honored with a pair of national awards for patient experience.

Special to the Daily

Vail Health has been named a 2020 Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey. The award recognizes top-performing health care organizations that have achieved the 95th percentile or above for performance in the Patient Experience category.

Vail Health received two recognitions in-patient experience: one for emergency services and the second for in-patient, including the ICU, PCU and Family Birth Center. This is the first time Vail Health has received the recognition, and Vail Health was one of six hospitals in Colorado to receive the recognition.

The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award is a nationally recognized symbol of achievement in health care. Presented annually, the award honors clients who consistently sustained performance in the top 5% of all Press Ganey clients for each reporting period during the course of one year.

“The caregivers and staff of Vail Health touch the lives of patients and their families in profound ways,” Press Ganey Chairman and CEO Patrick T. Ryan said. “This award reflects their deep commitment to listening to the voices of their patients and our shared mission to reduce suffering and improve the safety, quality, and experience of patient-centered care.”

Vail Health President and CEO Will Cook said the award represents an important recognition from the industry’s leader in measuring, understanding, and improving the delivery of care.

“This award, which is determined by responses directly from our patients, is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff to provide an outstanding experience for our patients,” Cook said. “We are so proud that our emergency department, ICU, PCU and Family Birth Center employees are being recognized for their contributions, and for this award to come during a pandemic, speaks even more to their efforts.”

For more information, about Vail Health, go to http://www.vailhealth.org.