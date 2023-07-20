Vail Health emergency nurses honored by the Emergency Nurses Association

The nurses of the Vail Health Emergency Department are among 53 hospitals around the world honored with the Emergency Nurses Association’s Lantern award.

“Each and every emergency department on this list has worked extremely hard implementing innovations to better their emergency department for staff and patients alike,” said Terry Foster, the association president. “Hearing the excitement these (departments) had when notified that they were a recipient was so heart-warming and reminded me of the commitment that (emergency) nurses have to continuous improvement.”

The association’s Lantern Award was created to recognize emergency departments demonstrating exceptional and innovative leadership, practice, education, advocacy and research performance. When applying, emergency departments share stories highlighting their commitment to care and the initiatives to improve the nursing staff’s well-being. Applications are reviewed and scored by the award committee. The award lasts for a three-year cycle. Emergency departments are then eligible to apply again.

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation and leadership. For more information, go to http://www.ena.org .