Vail Health honored by National Rural Health Organizations for outcomes, satisfaction

VAIL — Vail Health recently announced it has been recognized by the National Organization of State Office of Rural Health and The Chartis Center for Rural Health/iVantage Health Analytics for overall excellence in outcomes and patient satisfaction, reflecting top quartile performance among all rural hospitals in the nation.

"Vail Health continually seeks ways to improve the quality of health care we provide to our community and guests," Vail Health President and CEO Doris Kirchner said. "We are honored to be recognized, and credit our physicians and staff for ensuring we meet Vail Health's mission to provide superior health services with compassion and exceptional outcomes."

The rankings for acknowledgement are determined each year using iVantage Health Analytics' Hospital Strength INDEX®, an assessment of rural hospital performance. In partnership with the national organization, iVantage Health Analytics has developed a data-driven program designed to identify excellence across a spectrum of indicators relevant to hospital performance and patient care.

"It's great to recognize these top performers who are excelling in achieving higher quality, securing better outcomes and increasing patient satisfaction," said Michael Topchik, National Leader of the Chartis Center for Rural Health. "These leaders serve as a benchmark for other rural facilities as they strive to achieve similar results and provide a blueprint for how to successfully run a hospital and serve their communities amidst today's uncertainty and mounting pressures."

