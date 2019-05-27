Vail Health makes national list of best places to work in health care

Vail Health offers its employees tuition and childcare reimbursement, payroll deduction for ski passes and discounted gym memberships, a corporate volunteer program, an employee wellness program, professional development opportunities and funds, diversity training, employee dependent scholarships, a student loan forgiveness program, as well as fun volunteer opportunities like Pink Vail and more.

Special to the Daily

Becker’s Healthcare recently named Vail Health in its 2019 list of “150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare,” a compilation of hospitals, health care systems and health care companies that promote employee engagement, diversity within the workforce and professional growth. This is the second time Vail Health has been named to the list, validating the health care system’s efforts to create the best workplace in Eagle County and throughout the country.

“We are honored to be one of the best hospital workplaces in the country,” said Will Cook, president and CEO of Vail Health. “Our leaders and human resources team have worked diligently to ensure competitive wages and meaningful benefits to invest in our employees because these are the people providing the amazing care and culture that makes Vail Health a top-quality healthcare system.”

Vail Health earned this distinction for creating a valuable employee experience that includes tuition and childcare reimbursement, payroll deduction for ski passes and discounted gym memberships, a corporate volunteer program, an employee wellness program, professional development opportunities and funds, diversity training, employee dependent scholarships, a student loan forgiveness program, as well as fun volunteer opportunities like Pink Vail and more.

Vail Health is the only health care system in Colorado to have earned this distinction, sharing the honor with well-known systems like the Mayo Clinic, Scripps, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, MD Anderson Cancer Center and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Award winners are selected by the Becker’s Healthcare editorial team who conducted research, considered nominations and evaluated organizations based on benefits, workplace culture, professional development opportunities and previous recognition for workplace excellence. The resulting list is a compilation of 150 healthcare organizations that go above and beyond for their employees and are great places to work. The complete list can be found here.