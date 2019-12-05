Vail Health partners with Children’s Hospital for pediatric respiratory training

Trainers from Children's Hospital Colorado work with medical staff from Vail Health during a recent pediatric respiratory training.

Photo courtesy Nicki Shonka, Children’s Hospital Colorado

VAIL — It’s one of the things that we all know about living in the Colorado mountains — the air is thin up here.

But the people at Vail Health also know that simple fact can become a very big deal when a child falls ill. That’s why they have recently expanded their respiratory equipment inventory and partnered with medical professionals from Children’s Hospital Colorado for special pediatric training. The most recent training sessions were conducted Nov. 19 in Vail and employed mannequins to teach local providers how to identify non-invasive ventilation options for pediatric patients.

“The partnership gives pediatric patients the access to Children’s Colorado/CU School of Medicine pediatric expertise without them having to leave their community,” said Vail Health Director of Public Relations Sally Welsh.

She noted that Vail Health has partnered with Children’s Hospital Colorado to provide doctors, nurse practitioners and physicians’ assistants to care for pediatric patients 24/7 in the Vail Health pediatric inpatient unit. Special training sessions, such as the ones conducted in November, give providers working in Vail the opportunity to learn best practices for nursing, respiratory therapy and enhanced care.

“This is important because it allows pediatric patients in Vail to be stabilized if they are not able to immediately be taken to Children’s Hospital Colorado in the Denver metro area,” said Welsh. “With winter and the potential for severe weather, this is important for the public to know that these services are available.”