Vail Health purchasing $50,000 worth of equipment for Eagle Valley High School classroom

VAIL — Vail Health recently signed an agreement with Eagle County Schools to sponsor a health and science classroom in the new H2 building at Eagle Valley High School. With a commitment to advancing health science education and supporting the local school district, Vail Health will be purchasing $50,000 worth of equipment for the classroom.

"Vail Health is continually seeking ways to support local teachers who share our vision for inspiring students, particularly in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math," said Vail Health President and CEO Doris Kirchner. "We are pleased to make this donation to Eagle Valley High School and are confident the health and science equipment will enhance the experience of the students it serves."

Vail Health supports Eagle County Schools by contributing approximately $275,000 in funds, programming and in-kind support every year.

"Eagle Valley High School and its students are going to benefit greatly from the health sciences program," Eagle Valley High School Principal Greg Doan said. "The contributions from Vail Health will have a direct impact on the quality of the learning experience these students gain."

This collaboration, combined with the support Eagle County Schools receives from Colorado Mountain College, will help Eagle Valley students earn associates degrees through dual enrollment, which can be applied directly to employment in the health care industry.

"Eagle County Schools is grateful for the support from Vail Health in outfitting the new health science classroom at Eagle Valley High School," Eagle County Schools Assistant Superintendent Philip Qualman said. "Students will receive training using the same medical equipment used by Vail Health, creating a pipeline of qualified employees for jobs that are in high demand in Eagle County."