Vail Health receives ‘A’ for patient safety from Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2018 Hospital Safety Grade

VAIL — Vail Health was recently awarded an "A," the highest grade possible, from The Leapfrog Group's Fall 2018 Hospital Safety Grade. The designation recognizes Vail Health's efforts in protecting patients and meeting the highest safety standards in the United States. The Leapfrog Group is a national organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The Safety Grade assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to hospitals across the country, based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections and other harms among patients in their care.

"Safety is one of Vail Health's core values," said Doris Kirchner, Vail Health president and CEO. "Every employee makes a commitment to ensuring the safety of our patients and each other, and this recognition validates our efforts and reinforces Vail Health as a leader in patient safety."

Developed under the guidance of a National Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade's methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

"Leapfrog's Hospital Safety Grades recognize hospitals like Vail Health that focus on advancing patient safety. This ranking provides an important resource for patients, and a benchmark for hospitals, to determine how care at one hospital compares to others in a region," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.

"Hospitals that earn an A Hospital Safety Grade deserve to be recognized for their efforts in preventing medical harm and errors."

Vail Health was one of 855 across the United States awarded an A in the fall 2018 update of grades.