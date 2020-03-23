Vail Health seeks personal protective equipment for health care workers, offers testing for uninsured

Vail Health has drop-off boxes at its facilities for any locals who want to donate personal protective equipment.

Courtesy Vail Health

Do you have extra medical masks, gloves, wipes, hand sanitizer or other personal protective equipment that you’d be willing to donate to our local frontline health care workers?

People in the community have reached out to ask how they can help Vail Health’s health care workforce on the front line in the fight against COVID-19. Personal protective equipment is an important part of that front line and what is most stressed.

Keep what you need for your family, but we’d love your extras. This will help us increase our supply and allow us to better prepare for various scenarios. Please drop them off at one of these Vail Health or Colorado Mountain Medical locations:

Vail Health Hospital at 181 W. Meadow Dr. at Valet (outside main entrance)

Avon Urgent Care at 300 Chapel Square (outside main entrance)

Eagle Healthcare Center at 377 Sylvan Lake Rd (outside upper-level entrance)

Gypsum Screening Center at 410 McGregor Dr. (outside main entrance)

List of PPE needs

N95 masks

Surgical masks

Gowns

Eye protection

Face shields

Nitrile gloves

Disinfecting wipes

Hand sanitizer

Testing for uninsured

Not everybody in our =valley needs to be screened for COVID-19. If you have symptoms but do not have health insurance and are concerned about your ability to pay, please call a primary care provider and we’ll ensure that you get screened and tested for free.

Colorado Mountain Medical — (970) 926-6340 option 2

Vail Health Avon Urgent Care — (970) 949-6100

Mountain Family Health Centers — (970) 945-2840

Testeo para los que no tienen seguro medico

No todas las personas en nuestro valle necesitan ser testeados por COVID-19. Si usted tiene síntomas pero no tiene seguro médico y está preocupado por sus posibilidades para pagarlo, por favor llame a un proveedor de cuidados primarios y nos aseguraremos que usted pueda ser evaluado y testeado en forma gratuita.