Vail Health welcomes plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Martin

VAIL — Vail Health recently announced the addition of Dr. Jason Martin to Shaw Cancer Center's care team. Martin is a board-certified plastic surgeon who specializes in breast reconstructive surgery for cancer survivors.

"We are pleased to continue offering reconstructive surgery to our breast cancer survivors," said Vail Health President and CEO Doris Kirchner. "For many women, this is an important step in recovery and survivorship, and Dr. Martin is both knowledgeable and compassionate in this arena."

Board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, Martin is fellowship trained and specializes in reconstructive and aesthetic plastic surgery of the breast, face and body. Martin is nationally recognized as a leader in the field of plastic surgery and has contributed to the development of multiple plastic surgery related technologies and less invasive surgical techniques.

He completed his general surgery residency and plastic surgery training at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois. He was selected for post-surgical training at the prestigious Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital in New York. He then transitioned to Aspen to become the owner-director of the Aspen Institute of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He joins the Vail Health team to offer reconstructive services for the breast, face and body.

During his career, Martin has held many elected positions, including chairman of the Department of Surgery and vice president of the medical staff at Aspen Valley Hospital. He serves on multiple medical advisory boards, including the Colorado chapter of Susan G. Komen. Martin is now an adjunct professor for the Department of Plastic Surgery at the University of Colorado. He has also been extensively published in the field of plastic surgery.

Under the leadership of Martin, each patient's unique goals, lifestyle and medical history are considered when determining the appropriate reconstructive or cosmetic surgery. Plastic surgery is not just about looking better, but also improving the body's form and function and enhancing overall quality of life.