Vail Health will create ‘strategic executive’ role; search for new CEO

Editor's note: The Vail Daily has scheduled an early-July interview with Mike Shannon, chairman of the Vail Health Board of Directors, to talk more about the changes to the facility's executive structure.

VAIL — Vail Health has announced plans to create an executive-level position to guide its parent organization, Vail Health Services. Doris Kirchner, current president and CEO, will step into the role after a new CEO is hired to run the day-to-day operations of Vail Health Hospital, Vail Health Clinics and Vail Health Foundation.

"Doris has been leading our strategic efforts on top of traditional hospital CEO duties, but the multitude of community opportunities in front of us is driving the need for this new position," said Mike Shannon, chairman of the Vail Health Board of Directors.

The CEO position for Vail Health currently oversees operations of the hospital, Shaw Cancer Center, Sonnenalp Breast Center, Howard Head Sports Medicine and multiple clinics throughout the region — including 12 facilities across Eagle and Summit counties.

"Our vision is to remain independent so we can keep health-care decisions local," Kirchner said. "Beyond strategic leadership, there's a lot of important work to be done locally around health insurance prices, our mental health crisis, legislation and other community needs. Stepping away from the daily operations of our hospital and clinics will create the time and focus to move key initiatives forward."

During Kirchner's tenure, Gypsum Urgent Care opened, Vail Valley Surgery Center opened in Edwards, a cardiac catheterization lab opened, the master facility plan in Vail is in progress and an addition to the Edwards surgery center is currently underway. Additionally, Kirchner expanded financial assistance and increased community give-back to $16 million last year.

"This new role naturally aligns with our growth from one hospital to a more robust health system," Shannon said. "The complexity and regulatory oversight in health care today is staggering and the appropriate leaders are essential for rural health care systems to survive and properly serve our local populations."

Vail Health has launched a nationwide search to fill the CEO position, and Kirchner will remain in her current role during the process.

For more information, go to http://www.vailhealth.org.