Vail high-end bike thefts continue with two more in West Vail

VAIL — Two more high-end bikes were reported stolen Thursday in Vail, following three other similar thefts earlier this week.

West Vail resident Lily Connelly said that her Santa Cruz Bronson and her sister’s Devinci Django mountain bikes were stolen some time Wednesday night or Thursday morning from their home in West Vail.

Connelly noticed the bikes were gone at around 10 a.m. Thursday.

The Santa Cruz was locked, and the lock was cut, Connelly said. Her sister’s bike wasn’t secured.

The bikes were worth $4,000-$5,000 new.

The Santa Cruz had a coil shock, blue handle bars, and a red Vail Bike Hub sticker. The Devinci had pink handlebars.

Less valuable bikes that weren’t locked weren’t taken, so the thieves were probably after high-end bikes, Connelly said.

“Two more taken yesterday morning. No leads thus far,” wrote Vail Police public information officer Sgt. Justin Liffick in an email Friday.

Liffick did not respond to messages seeking more information Friday afternoon.

Three other high-end bikes were stolen Sunday through Tuesday in Vail. Two were taken from Base Camp store — one of them in a smash and grab theft Tuesday morning.

Another was taken from outside of City Market.

As of Thursday, no arrests had been made in the cases, Liffick said.

From Aug. 1 to Sept. 30, 2018, Vail Police said they took reports of 22 bikes stolen — 19 mountain bikes, two road bikes and one e-bike — in 15 separate incidents.

No arrests were made in the 2018 cases, but two of the bikes were later recovered.