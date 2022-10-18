Vail hosts final public workshops for Destination Stewardship Plan

Earlier this year, the town of Vail kicked off a year-long planning process to create a Destination Stewardship Plan for the town. The plan, which will be used to balance community priorities and the environment while supporting a thriving visitor economy, is entering its final stages.

A large part of this process has been community workshops to give the community an opportunity to weigh in on all the components of the draft Steward Vail plan, including the proposed vision and mission statements. This week, the town will host its final in-person public workshops on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 20 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Donovan Pavilion.

The goal of these sessions has been to understand the challenges tourism is creating in the community; the opportunities to enhance the resident and visitor experience; as well as find ways that Vail can create more positive benefits from tourism.

Through this Stewardship Plan, the town is seeking ways to attract visitors who will support and respect the destination while encouraging more equitable access to all that Vail offers.

Following this final round of community feedback, the Vail Town Council will look at and vote to approve and ratify the final stewardship plan in December 2022.

To register for the final workshops or to learn more about Steward Vail, visit EngageVail.com/stewardship .