Vail house, listed at $34M, wins HGTV Ultimate House Hunt Modern Masterpieces category

This home listed by Slifer Smith & Frampton in Vail has five bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms — a total of 11,007 square feet.

Special to the Daily

A Slifer Smith & Frampton listing in Vail won the Modern Masterpieces category in HGTV’s Ultimate House Hunt 2019. More than 1 million votes were cast to determine the winners among 92 finalists in eight categories.

The home is located at 333 Beaver Dam Road in Vail and is represented by brokers Catherine Jones Coburn and Donna Caynoski. It features a distinctive mountain contemporary design with floor-to-ceiling glass and stone-clad features. The exterior features a combination of oak siding with copper and black-zinc panels, as well as massive limestone elements both inside and out. Situated just off the banks of Gore Creek, the home has five beds, seven full baths and three half baths — a total of 11,007 square feet with a price of $34 million.

“We are absolutely thrilled that this magnificent home was voted by the public as the winner in the Modern Masterpiece category,” Jones Coburn said in a news release. “It’s rare for a property like this to come on the market, and we’re honored to represent one of the finest and unique homes ever built in Vail Village.”

See the full listing online at http://www.333BeaverDamRoad.com.

In addition to the Vail listing, a Slifer Smith & Frampton listing from Carbondale won the Countryside Retreats category.