Vail in August will host two stages of the Colorado Classic pro cycling event

A twist: There will also be women’s races.

When: The Vail stages will be Aug. 16 and 17, 2018.

This story will be updated.

VAIL — Professional bicycle racing is returning to Vail in August of 2018.

The Vail Town Council at its Tuesday, Dec. 19 evening meeting approved $300,000 in town funding for two days of racing in town. The town will also provide roughly $65,000 in "in kind" services including police and fire protection as well as traffic control.

The funds were requested by the Vail Valley Foundation, which is working with the relatively new Colorado Classic. That group has worked to bring professional racing to the state.

The Colorado Classic had its first year in 2016, and presented a four-stage series. In the first year, the series was confined to the Front Range. But Foundation officials have been working to return racing to Vail.

The two days of racing will remain in Vail. The planned stages are a circuit race in which riders lap the streets of town. The second stage will be a time trial from Vail Village part way up Vail Pass.

In addition to the racing, the Foundation is also planning concerts for the weekend. The concerts are run separately from the races, and Foundation President Mike Imhof said the group is working on paid-ticket events with big-name headliners.