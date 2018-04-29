Vail increases spring bus service starting Monday, April 30, in response to feedback

VAIL — The town of Vail is increasing its frequency on selected outlying routes beginning Monday, April 30 in response to citizen requests. This includes one-hour service on the West Vail Green, West Vail Red and East Vail routes throughout the day and into the early evening, up from two-hour mid-day service provided previously. The modified spring schedule will continue to Sunday, May 27.

Free parking will also be available in the Vail Village and Lionshead parking structures prior to implementation of the summer bus schedule on Monday, May 28, and a $25 overnight parking fee beginning Friday, May 25.

• The West Vail Green route provides hourly service from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Two-hour service is from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

• The West Vail Red route offers hourly service from 7:50 a.m. to 7:50 p.m. Two-hour service is from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

• The East Vail bus provides hourly service from 7:10 a.m. to 7:10 p.m. Two-hour service is from 7:10 to 11:10 p.m.

• The Golf Course bus will depart every two hours from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., with additional hourly service between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m. and between 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. An outbound departure will run at 12:30 a.m. on request only.

Recommended Stories For You

• The Sandstone bus will depart every two hours from 7:10 a.m. to 9:10 p.m., with additional hourly service between 7:10 and 9:10 a.m. and between 3:10 and 7:10 p.m. An 11:30 p.m. outbound bus will run only on request.

• In-town shuttles will run every 10 to 15 minutes from Lionshead to Golden Peak on a detoured route due to construction at Slifer Square in Vail Village.

For a complete bus schedule, call 970-477-3456 or visit http://www.vailgov.com. For help with ECO Transit trip planning, call 970-328-3530 or visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/transit.