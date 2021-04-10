Vail Interfaith Chapel to close weekdays for renovations, weekend services to continue

Vail Police Department Chief Dwight Henninger speaks to the crowd during the groundbreaking event Monday at the Vail Interfaith Chapel. The chief spoke because he says the place of worship is far more than a church and that it's a pillar of the community used for a multitude of purposes.

Special to the Daily

The Vail Religious Foundation announced that the Vail Interfaith Chapel building will be closed to the public on weekdays through June 15 for construction renovations taking place on site. However, the Vail Interfaith Chapel will remain open on Saturdays and Sundays for regularly scheduled worship services and special events throughout construction this spring.

“We are closing the Chapel building and all parking to the public on weekdays only for the first time since the late 1990s when the Chapel was last renovated,” said pastor Tim Wilbanks, president of the Vail Religious Foundation. “We apologize for the inconvenience this spring, but it’s offseason and a good time to get this much-needed work done. The Chapel will be fully open this summer for services, events, Bravo! Vail concerts and more.”

During this first phase of construction at the Vail Interfaith Chapel, regularly scheduled worship services and special events will continue to be held every weekend at the Vail Interfaith Chapel with limited parking available.

“We encourage residents to continue attending services at any of the six member congregations,” Wilbanks said.

Congregations include B’nai Vail, Covenant Presbyterian Church, Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration, Mount of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Mountain Community Church and Saint Patrick’s of Minturn. Check each congregations’ worship schedule at http://www.vailchapel.com .

Construction projects started April 5 and include roof, window and parking lot replacements. For more information about the Vail Religious Foundation’s 50th Anniversary Capital Campaign and construction projects and to donate or make a pledge, visit http://www.vailchapel.com or call 970-476-3347.