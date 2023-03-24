Vail invites community to annual town meeting

Vail's 2023 community meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 28, at the Donovan Pavilion in West Vail.

Vail’s Annual Community Meeting will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, at Donovan Pavilion in West Vail. The meeting will include a look back on town accomplishments from 2022, provide an update on goals for the rest of 2023, and recognize Marka Moser as the recipient of the annual Trailblazer Award.

Full-time and part-time residents, business owners, property owners, employees and others interested in joining in the celebration are encouraged to attend.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with informational displays on a variety of topics of community interest, with presentations starting at 5:15 p.m. Attendees will be invited to sign up to win one of over 20 gift certificates to Vail restaurants, as well as the grand prize of two tickets to any 2023 show and $100 for concessions at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

The annual gathering is hosted by the Vail Town Council and town staff, and will also include remarks from Vail Mountain Chief Operating Officer Beth Howard. Following the presentations, members of the council and staff will be on hand to meet community members one-on-one to discuss topics in more detail and to answer questions.

Parking is free and light refreshments will be served. The meeting will be recorded by High Five Access and will be available for later viewing at http://www.highfivemedia.org .

For more information, contact the town’s communications office at 970-479-2115.