Vail invites community to next phase of Steward Vail workshops

The Vail community is invited to join the next phase of Steward Vail public engagement sessions later this month to learn how the inaugural Destination Stewardship Plan is progressing and to provide feedback on key elements identified in community engagement sessions and through resident and guest surveys.

In-person roundtable sessions have been scheduled for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, and repeated from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29. Both sessions will take place at Donovan Pavilion. A third session will take place virtually from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, July 18. For registration information, visit EngageVail.com/stewardship .

Those attending the latest round of sessions will have the following opportunities:

Hear findings of a brand perception and consumer segmentation study fielded last month by Strategic Marketing and Research Insights

See early results of a Resident Sentiment Study building upon the findings of Vail’s recent community survey. All Vail residents are encouraged to share their voice in the planning process at EngageVail.com/stewardship

Learn how the Travel Foundation’s ongoing Sustainability Analysis, supported by Green Destinations, will guide Vail’s future sustainability initiatives and identify priorities

Take part in identifying key elements of the plan’s vision and mission statements

Anyone with a stake in Vail’s future, including full- and part-time residents, business stakeholders, employees, nonprofits, governmental bodies, public land managers and others are encouraged to take part in the planning process.



Following the feedback sessions, workshops on Wednesday, Oct. 19, and Thursday, Oct. 20 will give participants a chance to share thoughts on draft recommendations for the plan.

The goal of Steward Vail is to create a 10-year vision and management plan that will advance Vail’s sustainability goals in step with local priorities while building Vail’s tourism economy. Specifically, the town is seeking ways to attract visitors who will support and respect the destination, while encouraging more equitable access to all that Vail offers.

The plan is being facilitated by a consultant team representing three leading tourism organizations: Better Destinations, based in Denver; MMGY NextFactor of Vancouver; and the Travel Foundation, an international NGO focused on improving impacts of tourism. For additional details about Steward Vail, visit engagevail.com/stewardship or contact Vlaar at 970-479-2454 or mvlaar@vailgov.com .