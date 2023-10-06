Vail is accepting applications to enter lottery for 3 deed-restricted homes

The Town of Vail is hosting a community lottery drawing for the sale of three deed-restricted homes at Vail Commons, Pitkin Creek Park Condominiums and Chamonix Vail Community. The latter is pictured here

Town of Vail/Courtesy Photo

The town of Vail is now accepting applications for a community lottery drawing for the sale of three deed-restricted homes at Vail Commons, Pitkin Creek Park Condominiums and Chamonix Vail Community. The deadline for submitting the application to enter is 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, and the lottery will take place at noon on Friday, Oct. 27, in Vail’s Council Chambers and on Zoom.

Applicants may submit one application but must specify which of the three homes they are applying for in the application. Applicants may apply for more than one home and there will be a separate lottery drawing for each of the three homes.

The first home is a multi-level, two-bedroom, two-bath, 1,023-square-foot home located at 2108 Zermatt Lane Unit B in Vail Commons. The home is being offered for $243,890 and has an annual maximum price appreciation cap of 3% per year, plus all approved capital improvements.

The second home is located in Pitkin Creek Park Condominiums and is a remodeled two-bedroom, two-bath, 786-square-foot home and is being offered for $625,000 and has an annual maximum price appreciation cap of 1.5% per year, plus all approved capital improvements. This condo is located at 4081 Bighorn Road, Unit 14A.

The third home available is located at 2361 Lower Traverse Way C, Chamonix Vail Community. This three-bedroom, three-bath, 1,581-square-foot townhome is being offered for $654,269 and has an annual maximum price appreciation cap of 1.5% per year, plus all approved capital improvements.

Additional property information, a schedule for the open houses qualification information and the online application can be found at VailGov.com/CurrentListings .

A Chamonix home at 2361 Lower Traverse Way (C) will be offered in a Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 Vail Community Housing Lottery. Town of Vail/Courtesy Photo

How the lottery works

All applicants are welcome (but not required) to attend the lottery drawing on Friday, Oct. 27. Tickets will be drawn at random to determine the selected buyer, and drawn to create a reserve list should the selected buyer in the drawing order be unable to complete the purchase. Each qualified applicant with a complete application shall receive a minimum of one lottery ticket for entry into the lottery drawing. Two additional lottery tickets can be awarded, up to a maximum of three total, based on the following criteria:

One ticket for not owning free-market residential real estate within the town of Vail at the time of the lottery application submission deadline. This must be verified by a signed and sworn affidavit and Eagle County Assessor’s property records. An owner of a deed-restricted home in the town of Vail qualifies for this ticket.

for not owning free-market residential real estate within the town of Vail at the time of the lottery application submission deadline. This must be verified by a signed and sworn affidavit and Eagle County Assessor’s property records. An owner of a deed-restricted home in the town of Vail qualifies for this ticket. One ticket for having unsuccessfully participated (not been chosen to purchase) in a previous Vail housing lottery process within the previous 24 months. This must be verified by official public records of the town. Applicants who were selected and did not proceed forward with a purchase are not eligible for this ticket. Eligibility is restored 24 months after having been selected and the purchase declined.

Each applicant can have no more than three lottery tickets

2108 Zermatt Lane Unit B, Vail Commons will be offered at a Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, Vail Community Housing Lottery. Town of Vail/Courtesy Photo

Due to the volume of applications that are likely to be submitted, and to continually improve upon customer service, the administrative review process of the lottery has changed. All lottery applicants must still meet the eligibility requirements to qualify for purchase if selected. However, the final determination of eligibility will be made after the lottery selection process has been completed. To be eligible for purchase, if selected, the selected applicant shall have 48 hours to demonstrate compliance with the following eligibility requirements:

Applicants shall demonstrate completion of a town of Vail-approved homebuyer education class within the past five years at the time of final application review

Applicants shall agree to use the home as their owner-occupied primary residence

Applicants shall be employed at an Eagle County business and work a minimum of 30 hours per week on an annualized basis

At least 75% of the applicant’s total income must be earned by working at an Eagle County business

Applicants shall agree to an annual maximum price appreciation cap percentage as stated in the deed restriction

One application per household

Neither the applicant nor any member of the applicant’s immediate family household may own improved residential real estate in Eagle County, except where that real estate is deed restricted as a Town of Vail employee housing unit. This also includes residential real estate that may be held under an LLC, trust, etc.

Within 48 hours of the posting of the lottery results on Friday, Oct. 27, the first five applicant names drawn will be required to meet with the housing staff to submit the following documents to complete their application. By 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, the first five applicants will be required to have submitted all documentation to demonstrate that the applicant meets the eligibility requirements:

Valid and current signed mortgage prequalification letter including property address, listing price and approved loan amount included

Current copy of Homebuyer Class certification, from the approved Town of Vail list of eligible courses, completed within the last five years

Complete set of 2021 and 2022 Federal Tax Returns (plus business tax returns if applicable for business owners)

Most recent sets of paystubs for qualified Eagle County employment to show that you meet the required employment qualifications

For more information, contact the Vail Housing Department via email at housing@vailgov.com or visit VailGov.com/Housing .