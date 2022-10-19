Vail asks voters to let the town keep $800,000 in excess tax revenue

Vail returns to voters in November 2022 to approve use of excess tax collection for housing efforts from the half-cent sales tax passed in November 2021.

Carolyn Paletta/Vail Daily Archive

The town of Vail’s piggy bank for housing appears to be getting fatter than expected.

Vail voters in November approved a sales tax increase to support housing initiatives in the town after officials projected that by increasing the sales tax on all items (excluding groceries) from 4% to 4.5%, it would generate $4.5 million in revenue for housing projects.

However, already the town is expecting to exceed this number in the tax’s first year.

As a result, the town is returning to voters in the Nov. 8 election to approve the excess revenue projected to be collected by the tax in its first year. This amount, according to the town’s Deputy Town Manager Kathleen Halloran, is estimated to be around $800,000 over the $4.5 million collected in the first year by the new tax.

“During 2022, we experienced record sales tax collections, well beyond our expectations,” Halloran said at the Tuesday, Oct. 18 Town Council meeting.

This is done in accordance with Colorado’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights, also known as TABOR, which prohibits first-year collections of a tax to exceed the amount stated in the original ballot language. Per TABOR, any excess collected must either be approved by voters otherwise the town will have to refund the excess collections through a temporary pause in collections by merchants until the excess amount is reached.

“This was brought before the Vail Economic Advisory Council and the Vail businesses and the town and they’re very much in support of the town retaining those funds and using those for housing,” said Mayor Kim Langmaid.

Council member Jonathan Staufer spoke in favor of the ballot measure on Tuesday, as “the only person on this council who was opposed to this measure” in the last election, he said.

“I’ve been delighted and astounded at how fast we’re moving on solving some of the problems of housing in this community and I sincerely hope that everyone will get out and support this because I think we’re heading in the right direction with this,” Staufer added.

This TABOR rule only applies to the first year of tax collections, collections in 2023 and beyond will not be restricted.

“The way I look at it, we’re correcting for a low estimate,” said Council member Pete Seibert. “It’s really what was approved before, we are just carrying it through to the end of the year, which I think was everybody’s intention to begin with. It seems to make sense and I think we really need to retain that and keep going with the housing.”

Per the ballot language, these funds will also go toward “housing initiatives, housing developments and housing programs and related activities inside and outside the town.”

According to George Ruther, Vail’s Housing Director, the Vail Town Council has approved nearly $5 million in investments toward housing solutions.

“This investment includes the purchase of existing homes that are then deed-restricted for resident occupancy and made available to seasonal and year-round residents living and working in the community,” Ruther said. “It is all about increasing the supply and availability of homes and It is proving to be an effective and immediate solution to the ongoing housing challenges.”

Going forward, Ruther said there is a “long list of initiatives and development opportunities the Vail Town Council and Vail Local Housing Authority are actively pursuing or considering.”

This list includes continuing to purchase deed restrictions on homes in the community as well as new opportunities like the redevelopment of Timber Ridge or the development of West Middle Creek, the acquisition of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s East Vail parcel and other partnerships in the county.

“The fact of the matter is there are more opportunities and potential allocations than can be supported by the 0.5% sales tax increase alone,” he said.

This question will appear on ballots for all registered voters within the town of Vail. Colorado ballots for the Nov. 8, 2022 election were mailed earlier this week and must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day. To check the status of a ballot, visit Eagle.BallotTrax.net/voter .

To check your voter registration status, visit the Colorado Secretary of State’s website at GoVoteColorado.gov . In Colorado, you can register to vote up through Election Day at voter service and polling centers, but you must register before Oct. 31 to receive a mail ballot.

For more information about local voting centers and where to drop off your ballot, visit EagleCounty.us/ClerkandRecorder