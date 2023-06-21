Vail iV Wellness & Recovery – Bringing Relaxation and Relief to Your Door

Whether you overdo it while visiting Vail for a ski or outdoor adventure trip, or are a local who is under the weather, Vail iV Wellness & Recovery can help you feel your best in under an hour. Offering intravenous vitamin infusions for altitude sickness, hangovers, fatigue, migraines, illness, food poisoning recovery, and more, the health benefits of iV vitamin infusions are numerous and include boosting mental clarity, immunity, and improving general health.

Knowing the clinical benefits of iV treatments and its supplemental use becoming more well known, husband and wife team Andrew and Kristin Pilecki opened Vail iV Wellness & Recovery in December of 2020. The couple use their extensive knowledge of medical processes to ensure that they’re providing the best service and care to their clients. Andrew is a former Naval Officer and current firefighter, and Kristin is a practicing RN. “Living and working full time in Eagle County, we saw the need for this type of service and know the benefits and effectiveness from our own clinical experiences,” Andrew explained. “If you live here and you get a cold or flu, or you overdo it with a celebration or outdoor adventuring, this is a way to get back on your feet quickly. Or if you’re visiting, you might be affected by the dry climate and high altitude, since it’s easy to get dehydrated. We saw a need and sought a way to fill it, and with our backgrounds and abilities, we were able to bring this clinical practice into homes.”

Andrew and Kristin Pilecki. FullSizeRender-1

The business hires only clinically practicing RNs to administer the iV treatments. Kristin is the lead nurse, screens all the nurses to ensure not only clinical ability, but also great bedside manner. Those hired have done thousands of iV starts and are really good at what they do. In fact, many customers have remarked that it was the best they’ve ever had, and that the nurse got a hard-to-get vein on the first try. “I get iVs often when I travel and this is by far the most professional service,” said client James M.

Whether you’re at a party or you’re just arriving in town, people find the iV vitamin infusion experience a pleasant one. For your convenience, the team at Vail iV Wellness & Recovery comes to you wherever you are. Whether you are traveling solo or part of a group, the service provided is friendly, professional, and high-end. The iVs started by a qualified RN take about 30-45 minutes to complete. But it doesn’t take that long to feel the effects. “People will perk up halfway through the treatment, so you can see them get better almost immediately,” Andrew explained. “I bumped into someone at the golf course after they had a treatment who said that that they felt ‘too good’ now.”

The nurses use a large one-liter bag of fluid filled with the maximum recommended dose of vitamins and minerals sourced from an FDA-approved pharmacy and medical supplier, so you can trust that it is the best quality and safe to use. “All of the nurses have a great bedside manner, and client comfort and satisfaction are paramount. We are in people’s homes, so our goal is to provide the clinical experience with comfort and professionalism,” Kristin explained. “If people are on vacation, we give them information about the area and offer ideas to make their trip even better. We are adaptive and make sure it’s a great experience for them.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Vail iV Wellness & Recovery staff can help you feel your best in under an hour with intravenous vitamin infusions. Fireplace

The nurses are so good at what they do that they can put even the most needle phobic client at ease. You get poked quickly, then a catheter is put into the vein, so the needle doesn’t stay in. Clients report that they barely feel a thing because of the experience of the RNs who are administering the treatments. “I love your amazing staff!” exclaimed customer Lisa R.

If you’re wanting some relief after a night on the town, feeling under the weather, or just getting to your hotel room or AirBnB and feeling the effects of the flight and high altitude, doing an infusion gives you and your group time to relax; to get a moment to catch your breath, do some vacation planning, and organize your trip. It is a relaxing process and can be enhanced with the optional add-on oxygen bar in a variety of flavors. Or you can rent a continuous flow oxygen system for your stay, which lasts all day and is easily portable.

Both the oxygen bar, which can be rented for parties, events, or just because, or the continuous flow oxygen help to mitigate the effects of altitude sickness. “People like using the oxygen bar or continuous oxygen to enhance the relaxing atmosphere,” Andrew said. “The air is less dense in our area. At or near sea level, most healthy adults have an oxygen saturation of 95-100%. Here at our altitude, it’s common for oxygen saturation to decrease, causing headaches, fatigue, nausea, and decreased energy levels. The oxygen systems we rent help to perk people back up by getting them to the optimal oxygen saturation level.”

In addition to the quality products and qualified nurses, Andrew and Kristin believe in delivering the best customer service to their clients, as well. “We pride ourselves on our communication and process. You call people nowadays and no one answers. When you call, we answer, and do our best to walk you through our services,” Andrew emphasized. “We are real professionals serving real people.”

To learn more, visit http://www.vailivtherapy.com or call (970) 471-0519 to have a conversation about your options and what would best fit your needs.