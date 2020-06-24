Vail Jazz announces Vail live concert protocols, with music starting July 17

Patrick Bartley, (second from right) participated in the Vail Jazz Workshop about a decade ago. The workshop will continue virtually this year.

The Vail Jazz Foundation has announced three all-new programs for summer 2020. The past few months have presented some unique challenges, but the foundation’s commitment to bring amazing music to the Valley remains the same.

Most notably, Vail Jazz has received the town of Vail’s blessing to re-introduce live programming for this summer’s schedule.

Jazz in the Park Presented by the Vail Jazz Foundation kicks off on Friday, July 17. Eight Friday night performances will be presented at a new stage on the lower bench of Ford Park, on the former site of the Stickwork public art display. The venue will open at 5 p.m., with music starting at 6 p.m. Visit vailjazz.org to get the latest information and subscribe to the e-newsletter for updates on the schedule and line-up.

“The opportunity to present live jazz this summer in a beautiful setting like Ford Park has energized all of us at Vail Jazz and we once again feature great bands performing blues, Latin, straight head and even some jazz with a flamenco fusion, as well as other surprises,” said Founder and Artistic Director Howard Stone.

Vail Jazz will be following all of the event protocol and guidelines required for event producers in Eagle County. This includes but is not limited to the following:

Maintaining social distancing protocols throughout the duration of the event.

Registration or reservations are highly encouraged since the number of attendees will be limited.

Masks or facial coverings are recommended.

“Just a few weeks ago, we thought it would be a fairly quiet summer,” said Marketing Manager Meghan Scallen. “And now here we have three unique new programs to bring some joy to the Valley and jazz lovers everywhere.”

Also new this summer is Jazz Interludes, launching this Thursday, June 25. Jazz Interludes is an online video series featuring exclusive content, live performances, and a behind the scenes peek into the lives of professional jazz musicians with cheeky interviews.

The video series kicks off featuring Vail favorite, Adrian Cunningham: Professor Cunningham and His Old School Band, generously presented by Jim and Janet Dulin. Cunningham is known in jazz circles for his musicianship and sense of humor.

The virtual series will carry on the Vail Jazz standard of high production values featuring world-class jazz musicians. Keep your eyes peeled for the full line-up, which will include Emmet Cohen, Russell Hall, Veronica Swift, and more.

The professionally filmed and edited content is delivered in short, easily digestible episodes and delivered directly to you. The material is based on the artist’s creative aspirations and can take many different directions. You can expect to see 3-4 new episodes released weekly throughout the summer. The schedule will be released on Vail Jazz Facebook and Instagram pages, and the weekly e-newsletter will contain additional information about how to view the series.

“The goal of Jazz Interludes is to create an opportunity for each musician to build a bond with the viewing audience by combining a great performance with a narrative,” said Stone. “The tagline line for the series says it all: ‘Connecting you to the music and the musicians.’”

Lastly, 2020 marks the 25th anniversary of the Vail Jazz Workshop. The Foundation is pleased to announce that the workshop will continue virtually. Each year, a dozen of North America’s most dedicated, gifted and promising young jazz musicians receive scholarships to participate in the 10-day Vail Jazz Workshop. Typically organized in conjunction with Labor Day’s legendary Vail Jazz Party, this highly-regarded program and faculty have instructed and mentored nearly 300 of North America’s most talented and gifted high school-aged musicians since its inception. The students are currently in the final stages of auditions. Visit the Vail Jazz website and follow our social media pages on Facebook and Instagram to follow along on their journey.