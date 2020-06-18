Vail Jazz announces virtual series, teases to free live programming in the town of Vail

Vail Jazz announced that it had received approval from the town of Vail to host live performances. More information will be released soon.

The Vail Jazz Foundation has announced updates to its summer programming in an email to newsletter subscribers. The festival’s programming was altered due to gathering restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, there will be a new online video series, as well as a re-formatted live performance schedule.

Jazz Interludes is an online video series featuring exclusive content, live performances, a behind the scenes peek into the lives of professional jazz musicians and cheeky interviews. It kicks off with a series featuring Adrian Cunningham, his sense of humor and his band: Professor Cunningham and His Old School.

The virtual series will carry on Vail Jazz standards: high production value and world-class jazz. The full line-up will feature fan favorites including Emmet Cohen, Russell Hall, Veronica Swift, Byron Stripling, Bobby Floyd and more. Keep up with Vail Jazz for more information.

The Adrian Cunningham installment of the series launches June 25. The professionally shot and edited content will be delivered in short, easily digestible videos or episodes, which are released Thursday through Sunday each week.

Vail Jazz also announced that the town of Vail has “received the go-ahead re-introduce live programming to this summer’s schedule.” Updates about the free event series will be announced soon in the newsletter, on Vail Jazz’s social media channels and on its website at vailjazz.org.