Vail Jazz, Bravo! Vail both earn grants from Colorado Creative Industries

DENVER — The Vail Jazz Foundation and the Bravo! Vail music festival were among grant recipients from Colorado Creative Industries. A total of 93 grants totaling $699,000 were awarded in 25 counties across the state. The agency's grants benefit both small and large communities, with 40 percent of grant funds awarded in communities located outside the Denver metro area.

Colorado Creates is Colorado Creative Industries' largest grant program that offers non-profit cultural organizations and government agencies financial assistance to produce and present cultural activities that create jobs and enhance quality of life.

"The state is experiencing healthy growth in the creative economy, due in large part to combined state, local and regional efforts to advance support for artists, nonprofit arts organizations and creative place making efforts," said Margaret Hunt, director of Colorado Creative Industries. "We applaud the talented and hard-working groups that contribute to our state's vibrant economy and, just as importantly, to our amazing quality of life. We are glad to support their work with the Colorado Creates grants each year."

The grant awards are for activities that take place between Oct. 1, 2018 and Sept. 30, 2019, and Oct. 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020. A complete list of this year's grant recipients is available online at http://coloradocreativeindustries.org/.