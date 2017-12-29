Vail Jazz foundation declines its option to acquire Radio Free Minturn

MINTURN — Radio Free Minturn is still looking for help.

Vail Jazz, the foundation that runs the Vail Jazz Festival, had a few weeks ago signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Radio Free Minturn, which has seen steep declines in both volunteers and donations. Vail Jazz officials recently sent a letter to the station stating that the foundation couldn't go through with the deal.

The deal with Vail Jazz was seen as a way to keep the station on the air.

With that deal done, those still involved with the station are looking for new options.

"We're trying to figure other options out right now," Radio Free Minturn Board of Directors President Austin Richardson said.

Richardson is currently the only board member — and isn't paid — but has been working with an accountant and attorney to evaluate the station's options.

One of those options may be a deal with the town of Vail to operate the station and use it for emergency broadcasts. The town had also signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire the station.

The station continues to broadcast, but Richardson said in a previous interview there's only enough money left in the station's accounts to operate for another 30 to 60 days.

Other help may be available, but nothing is certain.

Carbondale-based public radio station KDNK has reached out to Radio Free Minturn, but there haven't yet been any conversations.

