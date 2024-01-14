Vail Jazz to make an encore performance this fall

After announcing the organization would be closing down most of it's operations, the Vail Jazz Foundation will host one more celebration and Vail Jazz Workshop for high school jazz students on Labor Day Weekend.

Vail Jazz Foundation/Courtesy photo

Save the date for the 30th Vail Jazz Party , Labor Day Weekend, 2024. Thanks to a team of donors and dedicated volunteers, the Vail Jazz Workshop and Labor Day Party will return to Vail for a 30th Anniversary celebration.

Join the Vail Jazz Foundation as it celebrates the founders, instructors and musicians who have brought such joy to audiences for 30 years. It’s an effervescent tribute and thank you to everyone who has helped create and build three decades of jazz performances and education in the valley. More details will be coming soon. Meanwhile, mark your calendars for the Vail Jazz Party during Labor Day Weekend on Friday, Aug. 30 to Sunday, Sept. 1.

Vail Jazz could not put on this event and education program without support of others. If you would like to volunteer or make a contribution to the 30th Jazz Party or the Vail Jazz Workshop, please reach out to Steve Pope , interim executive director, 480-313-2821, or Donna Arnold , director of education and operations, 970-390-0224.